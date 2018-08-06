Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A young man charged in a deadly stabbing in Rittenhouse Square has been released from jail after gathering enough money to post bail last week.

Michael White was released from the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility Monday morning, according to a CFCF spokeswoman, White was fitted with an ankle bracelet and will be on house arrest.

White’s supporters gathered the $15,000 he needed to post bail. Since then he had been in jail since surrendering to police last month.

Last Wednesday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner reduced a first-degree murder charge against White to third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter and had his bail set at $150,000. White is accused of fatally stabbing Sean Schellenger on July 12.

Police say Schellenger was riding with two others in a Mercedes-Benz when a confrontation ensued with White near 17th and Chancellor Streets. Investigators say White, who was delivering food on his bicycle, got into an argument with Schellenger over a traffic issue. A struggle took place and police say White stabbed Schellenger once in the back.

White’s attorney, Daniel Stevenson, said his client was acting in self-defense.