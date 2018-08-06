  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Researchers have developed a first-of-its-kind prosthetic swim leg.

“The Fin” is the first amphibious prosthetic made with a 3D printer. It is designed to give swimmers a more natural sensation and they don’t have to switch out prosthetics when getting in and out of water.

Marine Kevin Vaughan lost his leg after a roadside bomb in Afghanistan seven years ago and is part of a group testing “The Fin” in a research study.

“Prior to the service, I played lacrosse, football, wrestling. Always swam at the beach, pool. After I got hurt, all I wanted to do was just get back to that status again,” said Vaughan.

Researchers hope to bring “The Fin” to the market in three to five months.

