PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A popular Facebook diet group that was started in South Jersey is helping thousands of people lose weight. Many dieters know that the biggest challenge isn’t to lose the weight, but keeping it off, so what ultimately helps is accountability, support and consistency and that’s what this Facebook group provides.

Peg Bradford and Jennifer Miller are sharing their diet journeys with 20,000 people who are part of a special group.

“It’s everyday people, it’s real people with real stories,” said Bradford.

Bradford started a Facebook page called Steps To Good Health eight years ago, wanting to share how she lost 75 pounds.

“One day and one step at a time and one pound at a time,” she said.

CBS3 first did a story about Bradford in 2011 when she lost the weight with portion control and counting steps and she shared the tips on Facebook.

“It was huge, and they’re still saying it,” said Bradford. “I still have members saying, ‘Thank you Channel 3 and Stephanie Stahl for telling me about this group.’”

Miller lost 180 pounds after making contact with the group.

“It’s important to have a support to keep on this journey, to not give up, and by this group. It gives you that support,” said Miller.

For years now, Bradford has been encouraging thousands of her followers on Facebook where she gets lots of grateful feedback. Now, she’s in touch for herself because she gained back all the weight she lost.

“I lost my brother suddenly after a massive heart attack, and I’ve had some other challenges in my life, and I just started eating and not paying attention,” said Bradford.

She’s now back on her diet and again depending on her group.

“Right away they all jumped on and said, ‘Peg, you can do this. You did it before. We’ll be here to support you,’” said Bradford. “It’s our turn to give back to you and that is what’s so ironic to me. That here I am now looking at them to help me get back on the road to good health.”

She’s lost eight pounds in eight weeks, going back to the basics of calorie control, lots of water and walking with her daughter, while staying connected to her Facebook support team.

“We have so many success stories, and the main thing of my group is that the group is positive support. No one judges anybody and that has been huge, because people say out in the world today people judge you and people look at you a certain ways and that’s not the case at all in my group and that’s how I want it to be,” explained Bradford.

She says she’s very strict about not allowing any commercial products or professional organizations into her group, which is private. You have to ask to join.