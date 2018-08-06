Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A police chase ended with two robbery suspects crashing a stolen SUV into a Cobbs Creek house overnight. Fortunately, no one inside the house was hurt.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday at 62nd and Cobbs Creek Parkway in West Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police said it all started when a man in Upper Darby was robbed and shot in the wrist just after 1 a.m. He rushed to get help, and when he came back, his car was gone. The man reported his car stolen to Upper Darby police.

About a half-hour later, Philadelphia Police officers spotted the car on Cobbs Creek Parkway and tried to stop it. The car took off and officers gave chase.

The gold SUV struck a guard rail, went up on a lawn, caught air and struck a house.

“As far as the people in the house, they said they usually would have been sitting in the front where the TV is,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Llewellyn. “But luckily, for some reason they weren’t in the house and they’re all okay.”

Two males, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, were in the SUV. The 18-year-old was transported to Lankenau Hospital to be checked out.

The robbery victim was also taken to Lankenau Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police say he was able to positively identify the 18-year-old in the hospital as the man who robbed him.

Police also recovered a 9 millimeter handgun. Upper Darby Police are investigating the initial incident.