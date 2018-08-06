NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a puppy that was stolen from a North Coventry Township pet store has been found.

North Coventry police say the tan husky/Aussie mix named Lucky was recovered by employees of Diane’s Discount Pets after receiving tips from the public.

The puppy was in desperate need of his daily medication when he was taken from the store on Sunday morning.

Police say they are in the process of continuing their investigation into those responsible for the theft. Police say they have been searching for a man and woman wanted in the theft of the puppy.