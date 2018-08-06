Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a woman’s decomposing body was found in the basement of a home in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia on Sunday night.

The home is near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Fourth Street.

Investigators are trying to determine whether this is the body of a missing New York woman they’ve been looking for.

Police say the body has not yet been identified.

“When detectives got here they smelled a strong odor that smelled like a decomposing body, and neighbors also complained,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “They found a dead, badly decomposed female lying on the basement floor. Possibly may be the female that was missing from New York and believed to have been murdered.”

Investigators have been searching for 50-year-old Vianela Tavera since she was reported missing last week and thought to be in danger.

Philadelphia police have been working on that case with the help of the NYPD and the Pennsylvania State Police.