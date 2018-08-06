Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia Police SWAT Officer was injured after shots were fired in the city’s Germantown section on Monday morning.

Chopper 3 was over the 4800 block of Knox Street, where an active scene was visible around 6 a.m.

Sources say a male officer suffered a graze wound to the neck while serving a warrant.

‼️Police sources confirm a male, SWAT officer was shot in the face on 4800 blk of Knox Street in #Germantown this morning. Transported to Temple Hospital. He is expected to be okay @CBSPhilly

The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

