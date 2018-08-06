WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia And Surrounding Counties, Berks And The Lehigh Valley From Noon Until 7 P.M.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia Police SWAT Officer was injured after shots were fired in the city’s Germantown section on Monday morning.

Chopper 3 was over the 4800 block of Knox Street, where an active scene was visible around 6 a.m.

Sources say a male officer suffered a graze wound to the neck while serving a warrant.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

This is a developing story, stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this story.

 

