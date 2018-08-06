BREAKING:Philadelphia Police: 7-Year-Old Girl Killed In Murder-Suicide In Manayunk
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 7-year-old girl was killed in a murder-suicide in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia.

Police say the girl’s stepfather found her body with a bag over her head in the living room of a residence on the 4500 block of Wilde Street on Monday around 11 a.m.

Police say a 45-year-old man was also found dead in a second floor bedroom from an apparent suicide.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

