PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Big changes are set to go into effect next week for MoviePass customers.

They now will only be able to use the movie subscription service to see three movies a month, which is down from one a day.

The company says 85 percent of customers see three movies or less per month.

The $10 monthly subscription price will remain the same.

The change goes into effect on Aug. 15.

