Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you love chocolate, we have the perfect job for you!

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Bit By Lion Cub While In South Africa For NBA Africa Game

The Ferrero Rocher company, which makes Nutella, is looking for 60 taste testers.

They will pay you to sample hazelnut, cocoa and white chocolate.

The only catch – you have to move to Italy for the job.

Radio Hosts Suspended For Slur Against Sikh AG Return To Air

The best part is there’s no experience necessary.

They’re actually looking for average consumers.