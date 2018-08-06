BREAKING:Philadelphia Police: 7-Year-Old Girl Killed In Murder-Suicide In Manayunk
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you love chocolate, we have the perfect job for you!

The Ferrero Rocher company, which makes Nutella, is looking for 60 taste testers.

They will pay you to sample hazelnut, cocoa and white chocolate.

The only catch – you have to move to Italy for the job.

The best part is there’s no experience necessary.

They’re actually looking for average consumers.

