Credit: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (CBS) — A groom and his groomsmen special dance at his wedding reception has gone viral.

Joseph Fredrick and eight of his best friends, turned groomsmen, put on quite the show on Saturday when they dance floor.

The bride, Laura Hayes, sat front and center before a crowd of family and friends with the sound of music and celebratory cheers in the background.

The talented men began the five-minute performance to the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way”.

They continued the dance with a Taylor Swift hit and some classic Big and Rich before ending it with the Bruno Mars song “Marry You”.

 

“Absolute fantastic weekend marrying my best friend and performing a great dance with my groomsmen! Lifelong memories,” the groom wrote on Facebook.

Reel Special, who shot the wedding video, called the dance “epic” shared the video which now has over 38,000 views.

The couple used the wedding hashtag #ForeverFrederick and hosted their event at the Keene Barn.

