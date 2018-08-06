WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia And Surrounding Counties, Berks And The Lehigh Valley From Noon Until 7 P.M.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officer Jason Potts of the Philadelphia Police Department was shot in the face Monday morning while serving a warrant in the city’s Germantown section. He is expected to be OK.

Chopper 3 was over the 4800 block of Knox Street, where an active scene was visible around 6 a.m.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the 49-year-old Potts, a 20 year veteran of the force, suffered a serious injury to the face. Potts suffered a broken jaw and may have artery damage along with other injuries, said Ross.

The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Mayor Jim Kenney says the married father of three was due to start a vacation on Monday.

Ross said the man accused of shooting the officer was also shot, as well as a woman in her 60’s. The man is in critical condition and the woman is in critical but stable condition.

He says police were serving a search warrant at the home for a different man. That man remains at large.

This is a developing story, stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this story.

 

 

