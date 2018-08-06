Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officer Jason Potts of the Philadelphia Police Department was shot in the face Monday morning while serving a warrant in the city’s Germantown section. He is expected to be OK.
Chopper 3 was over the 4800 block of Knox Street, where an active scene was visible around 6 a.m.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the 49-year-old Potts, a 20 year veteran of the force, suffered a serious injury to the face. Potts suffered a broken jaw and may have artery damage along with other injuries, said Ross.
The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Mayor Jim Kenney says the married father of three was due to start a vacation on Monday.
Ross said the man accused of shooting the officer was also shot, as well as a woman in her 60’s. The man is in critical condition and the woman is in critical but stable condition.
He says police were serving a search warrant at the home for a different man. That man remains at large.
