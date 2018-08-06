A random TSA security screening is never a fun experience. For former WWE star Torrie Wilson, her screening on Monday at Orlando International Airport was so, detailed (her words), that it caused her to take to Twitter to vent about her treatment.

The issues seem to have begun after Wilson says she giggled when one of the TSA agents appeared to be scared of her “3 pound dog”. Wilson was then pulled aside, and according to her tweet, given a pat down by a female guard while another officer swabbed every item in her purse.

Officer BRACERO. #OrlandoTSA. I thoroughly enjoyed the very detailed pat down your female officer gave me. (My choice) & watching u hold, swab & look at every piece in my purse slowly. feels dirty now w/your lovely energy. All cuz I giggled that u were so scared of my 3 lb dog. — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) August 6, 2018

After calling out the agent and describing the situation, Wilson got a bit more personal with her rant.

PS. I hope u get laid soon. — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) August 6, 2018

From there, she called out the male officer’s behavior further, before ending with what appeared to be some concern over whether she would be arrested over her rant.

Pss. It was also sooo funny that time when u laughed & told your co-worker I wanted a female pat down. Haha crazy huh?! — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) August 6, 2018

If I get pulled off my plane & put in jail can someone please come bail me out? — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) August 6, 2018

There’s been no response from the TSA as of the time of publishing.