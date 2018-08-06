  • CBS 3On Air

SHASTA, Calif. (CBS) — A California couple hopes to track down a firefighter who took care of their house while they were evacuated during the Carr Fire.

Susan and Jeff Grant say the firefighter, only known as Ray B., left them a note, saying he watered their plants and looked after their turkeys.

“I could not figure out your drip system,” the letter began before going on to detail the firefighter’s kindness.

The couple posted the letter on Facebook and it has since gone viral.

“I just want to give you a great big hug,” said Jeff Grant.

They hope the firefighter or someone who knows him sees it.

“God bless them all and stay safe,” Susan Grant added.

The couple’s Facebook post has been more than 6,000 times.

