Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SHASTA, Calif. (CBS) — A California couple hopes to track down a firefighter who took care of their house while they were evacuated during the Carr Fire.

Susan and Jeff Grant say the firefighter, only known as Ray B., left them a note, saying he watered their plants and looked after their turkeys.

Delaware Sends 20 Firefighters Out West To Battle Wildfires

“I could not figure out your drip system,” the letter began before going on to detail the firefighter’s kindness.

The couple posted the letter on Facebook and it has since gone viral.

“I just want to give you a great big hug,” said Jeff Grant.

They hope the firefighter or someone who knows him sees it.

Philadelphia Native Chris Ferguson To Return To Space

“God bless them all and stay safe,” Susan Grant added.

The couple’s Facebook post has been more than 6,000 times.