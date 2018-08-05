Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A crowd of loved ones kicked off the first annual Walk For Me event in honor of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson on Sunday morning.

Chester County authorities allege 28-year-old David Desper shot and killed Roberson last summer in a fit of road rage on Route 100 in West Goshen.

“If you know Bianca, you know what she represented. She would give you the shirt off her back,” said her mother, Michelle Roberson, through tears. “The pain is gut-wrenching and people say time heals all wounds but no, not this one.”

Dozens gathered at East Goshen Township Park to walk in her honor and in hopes of ending gun violence.

“We want everyone to know she was special to us,” said Rodney Roberson, the teen’s father.

The Bayard Rustin High School graduate was set to go to college on a full ride. Since then, a scholarship fund has been created in her name.

Bianca was set to have a full ride to a Florida university last fall and a bright future ahead of herself that was ended far too soon. “It’s overwhelming to see all of these people come out today,” Michelle said. “I am so amazed and it just touches my heart. Out of this walk, I want us, the world, to see that racism should not be tolerated anymore. And we need to come together as God’s people.”

“It’s like a giant family grew out of this horrible tragedy,” said Brianna Williams, a close friend of Bianca’s. “When people pass, their names aren’t said as often. We don’t want that for Bianca. We want to keep reminding people who she was, what she did, what we can do from something so terrible.”

Desper has been charged with first- and third-degree murder and related charges and remains in prison ahead of his September trial.