PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sir Patrick Stewart is back!

Stewart confirmed he is reprising his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard for a new “Star Trek” series on CBS All Access.

The show doesn’t have a title just yet, but it is being described as a look at the next chapter of Picard’s life.

Stewart made the announcement Saturday during a surprise visit to the Star Trek Las Vegas Convention.

In a tweet, he said it was an “unexpected but delightful surprise” to return to the role.

Stewart explained that in 2002 he thought his time with the classic science fiction series was over, but that hearing from fans how much the show meant to them in the years since has led him to reconsider that notion.

“I feel I am ready to return to him for that same reason – to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times,” the actor said in a statement.