Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PACIFICA, Calif. (CBS) — For a great cause, dogs jumped on their surfboards and showed off their skills in California on Saturday.

Pacifica hosted the Third Annual Norcal World Dog Surfing Championship at Linda Mar Beach.

‘Unexpected But Delightful Surprise’: Sir Patrick Stewart To Reprise ‘Star Trek’ Role As Captain Jean-Luc Picard

All the canines hoped to be crowned “top dog”, but first they would need a little help from dog’s best friend.

Over four dozen dogs participated in the event.

To successfully participate, the adventurous dogs needed a human to pick the right wave to take them all the way to the shore.

Passionate Safety Brian Dawkins Enters Hall Of Fame

There were 6 winning categories including ‘Stunt Puppy Large Dogs Award’, ‘Small Surf Dogs Awards,’ and a tandem dog surfing award.

A portion of the proceeds goes to dog-related non-profit agencies.