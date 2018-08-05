Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car accident in North Philadelphia, has sent three people to the hospital.

This crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at 22nd and Dauphin Streets.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

There is no word on how serious the injuries are that the victims suffered.

The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.