PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car accident in North Philadelphia, has sent three people to the hospital.

This crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at 22nd and Dauphin Streets.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Credit: CBS3.

There is no word on how serious the injuries are that the victims suffered.

The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

