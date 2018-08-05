Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning at 76th Street and Brewster Avenue.

Eyewitnesses say there was a street race just before the crash.

Police are looking for another car that left the scene, which they describe as a red Subaru.

They also say the motorcyclist was not involved in the alleged race.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Police say he is cooperating in the investigation.

