PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning at 76th Street and Brewster Avenue.

Eyewitnesses say there was a street race just before the crash.

lns 76th and brewster fatal crash 8 5 frame 2431 Motorcyclist Dies In Car Crash In Southwest Philadelphia

credit: CBS3.

Police are looking for another car that left the scene, which they describe as a red Subaru.

They also say the motorcyclist was not involved in the alleged race.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Police say he is cooperating in the investigation.

