SMYRNA, Del. (CBS/AP) — A crew of 20 Delaware firefighters is going to Montana to fight wildfires.

It is the second crew in as many months to be dispatched from Delaware to fight the Western wildfires. A crew was dispatched in July to the Rocky Mountain region.

Wildfires are burning through a swath of Western states.

Crews nationwide are offering their services as more 134 active fires currently burn 1.56 million acres.

Delaware’s Wildfire Crew is headed to the Northern Rockies to battle blazes in the West. The team mobilized at Blackbird State Forest and will fly to Missoula, Montana tomorrow. #netde pic.twitter.com/1uvJvbOhy1 — Delaware Forest Svc. (@DelawareForests) August 4, 2018

The Delaware Forest Service says more than 1.5 million acres are ablaze in more than 130 separate wildfires.

In its twenty-two years, the Forest Service has trained more than 600 volunteer firefighters in Delaware to be part of 20-person crews. This allows for any number of crews to be dispatched out of state when needed.

The 20-member team is traveling Sunday from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Missoula, Montana.

In the past, the First State has helped in other emergencies such as Florida’s hurricane relief efforts in 2004 and New York in 2011.

There is a crew in California battling the Ferguson Fire, also.

