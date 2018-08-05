Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A block party stretching several blocks gets underway this afternoon in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the 2nd Street Festival.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack the street between Spring Garden Street and Girard Avenue.

This year’s celebration includes 20 local bands, and hundreds of craft, food, and fashion vendors.

It runs from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday night.