CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Thousands of people gathered in Camden to see one of country music’s biggest stars Friday night.

Keith Urban performed for a crowd of country music fans at BB&T Pavilion on the waterfront, but the show really began beforehand.

“LET’S DANCE TONIGHT,” tweeted Kelsea Ballerini, the show’s opener, before the concert.

Hordes of fans gathered to enjoy the performance for numerous reasons.

“I’m just here for my friend celebrating her birthday,” explained one concertgoer. “I’m about to be a quarter of a century,” excitedly said the birthday girl.

The night was a celebration of birthdays, belated Mother’s Day gifts and just the enjoyment of good old fashioned country music.

“This is our mother’s day present, two years in a row,” explained one mom in a group of mothers and daughters in attendance for the show.

Fans also made sure to come dressed to impress. “These boots are made for walking,” sang one excited fan.

From high country boots to big brimmed Texan-styled hats, and even customized shoes that featured the Australian musician’s face and signature, the fans did not disappoint.

“I can’t wait to see him and get a guitar pick,” said perhaps Urban’s biggest, long time fan who sported the custom shoes.

Her plan to get that guitar pick?

“I’m just going to knock people over until I get it,” she stated which laughter.

Fans weren’t the only ones who enjoyed themselves before the show.

A tweet by one concertgoer showed a cotton-candy concession man dancing to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” much to those fans’ delights.

@taylorswift13 please enjoy this man selling cotton candy dancing to Bad Blood before the @KeithUrban concert pic.twitter.com/sv2zirUF2m — Alexandra Malstrom (@xandra719) August 3, 2018

“@taylorswift13 please enjoy this man selling cotton candy dancing to Bad Blood before the @KeithUrban concert,” tweeted the fan.

He can be seen busting a move and waving to the camera as he carries a tub of the sweet treat on his head.

After the show, Urban shared a video for his fans to Twitter and Facebook.

“Tonight we just played in Camden, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — it’s right on the cusp,” Keith said in the minute-long video.

“Right on the cusp, at the BB&T Center, which I almost called it the PB&J center. That wouldn’t have been good. Tasty though,” the Grammy-award winning singer laughed.

He ended the video by thanking his fans and detailing what’s next for his “Graffiti U” tour.

Urban’s 70-show tour will end in Melbourne, Australia in February 2019.