CHERRY HILL, NJ (CBS) – Crews are at the scene of an oil spill after a tractor-trailer jackknifed a guardrail on I-295 northbound in Camden County.
The call came in at 6:42 a.m. about the incident, which happened north of exit 31.
Crews have been working to clean up a 20-gallon fuel spill.
Traffic is getting by on the shoulder.
As of now, three northbound lanes remain closed.