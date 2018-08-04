Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHERRY HILL, NJ (CBS) – Crews are at the scene of an oil spill after a tractor-trailer jackknifed a guardrail on I-295 northbound in Camden County.

The call came in at 6:42 a.m. about the incident, which happened north of exit 31.

Crews have been working to clean up a 20-gallon fuel spill.

Traffic is getting by on the shoulder.

As of now, three northbound lanes remain closed.