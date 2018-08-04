Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s Phillies Alumni Weekend! The Phillies are reminiscing on good times – while also remembering a favorite pitcher lost to tragedy – this weekend at Citizens Bank Park.

It’s been a decade since the Phillies won the World Series but as former players gather for Alumni Weekend, one thing’s for sure the comradery is still there.

“You’re perfect… haha,”said Brett Myers to Brad Lidge.

Brett Myers can tease Brad Lidge but the closer’s 48 saves in 48 opportunities during the championship season, are part of the magic that made the 2008 Phillies one of the city’s most beloved teams ever.

“Every time I come out here at some point on my trip, I’ll get goose bumps several times just thinking about stuff,” said Lidge.

“It brings back memories of what it was like to play here for 9 or 10 years, whatever it was, and it’s really great to be a part of something where we actually did it,” said Former Phillies Outfielder Pat Burrell.

“Absolutely amazing, I love everything about it and I’ve had a good time talking to them, and they’re just as excited today as they were when they played,” said Former Phillies Manager Charlie Manuel.

But the celebrations this Alumni Weekend are bittersweet. Notably missing is the late Roy Halladay, who was not part of the championship team but made a forever mark on the Phillies.

“He just was a solid professional and you could argue he was the best pitcher in baseball and that’s who he was, he was a guy that everybody on our team looked up to,” said Manuel.

For his accomplishments, which include a perfect game and a playoff ‘No Hitter-Halladay’ will join former general manager Pat Gillick as the newest members of the Phillies wall of fame.

“Roy was a great friend, he was a great teammate, a great competitor, I think that what he did on the field speaks for itself,” said Former Phillies Pitcher Jamie Moyer.