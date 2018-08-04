Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Cops were called to Rittenhouse Park after a possible explosive was found Saturday afternoon.

Newark officers are still at the scene of the discovery of the device located at 228 West Chestnut Hill Road.

The park is currently closed down while police and dogs do a sweep.

The Delaware State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit is also assisting in the investigation.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This investigation is still ongoing.