PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, Insomnia Cookies is offering a special treat for cookie lovers.
It’s as simple as clicking a link or sharing the hashtag “#chunks4all” to get a free cookie.
The deal is available online and in-store only on August 4 in honor of the day geared towards chocolate chip cookies.
They’re not the only ones celebrating the “holiday”.
In celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, Famous 4th street Cookie Company will also offer customers one free chocolate chip cookie while supplies last.
Each additional chocolate chip cookie purchased in the order will be discounted by $1 each.
Famous 4th Street Cookie Company also partnered up with the Ronald McDonald House to sweeten up the day for some special people.
The partnership, announced Thursday, delivered free chocolate chip cookies to Ronald McDonald House (RMH) locations in both North and West Philadelphia on Friday.