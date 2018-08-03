Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON (CBS) — Police say a young boy has died from a self-inflicted wound during an accidental shooting on Friday morning.

Wilmington police say the incident happened at a residence on the 1300 block of East 27th Street around 9:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was transported to A.I. duPont Hospital for Children in critical condition, where he later died.

Police state that a preliminary investigation has revealed that “the incident maybe self-inflicted or an accidental shooting.”

Police are investigating the incident.