Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
WILMINGTON (CBS) — Police say a young boy has died from a self-inflicted wound during an accidental shooting on Friday morning.
Wilmington police say the incident happened at a residence on the 1300 block of East 27th Street around 9:45 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
The boy was transported to A.I. duPont Hospital for Children in critical condition, where he later died.
Police state that a preliminary investigation has revealed that “the incident maybe self-inflicted or an accidental shooting.”
Police are investigating the incident.