MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Whitemarsh Police and Montgomery County detectives are investigating the killing of a woman at an industrial park in Whitemarsh Township.

It happened on the 5100 block of Campus Drive, just off Butler Pike overnight.

Police say a man stabbed his girlfriend, ran her over and then drove off.

Philadelphia police initially thought they located the suspect’s car on the 4900 block of Rubicam St. in East Germantown, but that was not the case.

The suspect’s whereabouts are still unknown.