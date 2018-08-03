  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Trang Do
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Whitemarsh Police and Montgomery County detectives are investigating the killing of a woman at an industrial park in Whitemarsh Township.

It happened on the 5100 block of Campus Drive, just off Butler Pike overnight.

Police say a man stabbed his girlfriend, ran her over and then drove off.

Philadelphia police initially thought they located the suspect’s car on the 4900 block of Rubicam St. in East Germantown, but that was not the case.

The suspect’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s