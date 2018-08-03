Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who stole an elderly woman’s wallet in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.

Police say the 76-year-old victim was on the 2000 block of Hamilton Street around 11 a.m. on July 17 when an unknown man approached her and snatched her wallet from her hand.

robbery 2000 hamilton st dc 18 09 028378 Police: Suspect Steals 76 Year Old Womans Wallet From Her Hand In Spring Garden

(credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

Police say the suspect was last seen heading south on 20th Street from Hamilton Street, and then east through the driveway in the 400 block of 20th Street.

The suspect is described as a 40-year-old black male, weighing around 150 pounds, with a receding hair line, light facial hair, thin build, wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093.

