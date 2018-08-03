Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Penn’s Landing will be the scene of a day-long free celebration next month when the Philadelphia Eagles kickoff their season against the Atlanta Falcons. Pop star Shawn Mendes will be performing a free concert as part of the NFL Kickoff Experience on Thursday, Sept. 6.

Gates will open at Penn’s Landing at 10 a.m. that day, with activities beginning around noon.

At noon, Eagles fans will be able to relive the Super Bowl win during a re-watch party.

Former Eagles and NFL legends will be on hand to sign autographs throughout the day. Fans will also be able to take their picture with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Other activities include interactive games, an NFL Play 60 zone and more.

Mendes’ free concert begins at 6 p.m. Following the concert, fans are encouraged to watch the game at local bars and restaurants as the game will not be broadcast from the concert site.

Fans can register for the Fan Mobile Pass to get access to the NFL Kickoff Experience by visiting nfl.com/FanMobilePass.

This is the NFL’s 17th annual kickoff celebration to begin the season.