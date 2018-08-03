EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Montgomery County man’s 7-foot boa constrictor has been found after going missing and it didn’t get too far.

More Schools Banning Backpacks As Students Return To Class

East Greenville Borough posted on its Facebook page that the snake named Vinny did not leave the owner’s premises and was found inside the home.

The owner claims the 10-year-old snake initially disappeared from his East Greenville home about three to four weeks ago. There were no confirmed sightings of the snake in public.

Over 100 Goats In Boise Break Through Fence, Munch On Lawns Before Being Rounded Up

East Greenville is about 16 miles south of Allentown.