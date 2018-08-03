Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are working to restore train service after a Norfolk Southern train derailed near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Friday morning.

Norfolk Southern says a single rail car derailed on the CSX tracks south of the parkway, near Race and Bonsall Street, around 8:15 a.m.

Norfolk Southern is coordinating with CSX to assess the situation. The derailed car is upright with a single set of wheels on the ground.

There currently are no injuries or leaks reported.