HELLERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A softball little league is stepping up to the plate in a big way to help out their beloved coach.

Hellertown Lower Saucon Little League coach Andy Weaver is in need of a new wheelchair. The team says the one Weaver is currently using is “falling apart.”

So, they decided to lend him a hand with the expenses. The team has organized a fundraising event to help “Coach Weeve” get new wheels.

Weaver has been coaching in the Eastern Lehigh Valley Softball League since 2013.

The fundraiser consists of a series of games open to all softball players. No experience is needed, just a glove.

The event will be held at Dimmick Park on Aug. 11. There will be open games starting at 10 a.m. Each game will last an hour, with the last game played at 5 p.m.

To play in a game, it’s $15 for one person, $20 for two players, $25 for three players and $30 for four players.

If you’re interested in playing or volunteering, call or text Alyssa Trudniak at 484-353-4317 or Amy Trudniak at 610-390-8956.