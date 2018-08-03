Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — A 12-year-old Chinese tourist who went missing from a Washington-area airport has been found safe in New York.

#AMBERAlert SAFELY #RECOVERED! 12-year-old JinJing Ma missing from @reagan_airport in Arlington, #Virgina has been found safe! Thank you for sharing her poster, without your help we wouldn't be able to bring you this fantastic news! pic.twitter.com/hxIfqSvB45 — NCMEC (@MissingKids) August 3, 2018

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police said JinJing Ma was found Friday in the custody of her parents in Queens, New York.

Authority police Chief David Huchler said at a news conference Friday that the girl excused herself to go to the bathroom Thursday after getting her passport at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. He said the girl met a woman, changed clothes and got into an SUV with New York tags.

Huchler says a couple had earlier approached JinJing Ma while her tour group was at the World Trade Center. He says there appeared to be a link between that couple and the people she met at the airport.

An Amber Alert was issued after the girl went missing.

