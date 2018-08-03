Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the grit of Wayne Junction, grits could soon be back on the menu.

“I want to come here and eat one day, try to get the food, eat a hamburger, milkshakes and fries and have fun,” said 12-year-old Hanif Dobie.

On Friday, neighbors in soda jerk hats watched as a piece of the ’50s settled into its new home in Philadelphia.

“The hats, the waitresses used to wear it before we were even born,” said Mikah McNeill, who is 10.

Decades after losing its original Wayne Junction diner, the neighborhood is welcoming an old Mountain View Diner from Connecticut.

“It’s showing that this neighborhood is coming back to what it used to be, showing that families and businesses are coming back,” said neighbor Ray Chacko.

The diner’s shell, though empty now, is on display on Berkley Street.

Neighbors hope it will be the anchor of revitalization here.

That’s why developer Ken Weinstein, the president of Philly Office Retail, wanted to bring a diner back to the neighborhood.

“A year from now, this is going to look like a really different place. We’ll have apartments, offices, brewpub, BBQ, and now a Wayne Junction diner,” Weinstein said.

John and Terry Trudeau, who have been living in the area since 1970, are excited to have a part of their childhoods in their backyard.

“It’s certainly going to be a positive influx of people for this,” said Trudeau. “Meet me at the diner!”

It’s expected to open next year.