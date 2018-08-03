Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly 150,000 half-gallon cartons of Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk have are being voluntarily recalled because the product may contain real cow’s milk, which could pose a dangerous situation for those with allergies.

The recall notes that the product is safe to drink for those not allergic to cow’s milk.

Affected products have a UPC barcode reading “41570 05621” and are labeled with the following “use by” dates:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

Visit HP Hood’s website for reimbursement information.

The recall, voluntarily issued by HP Hood, covers certain containers of Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk. The cartons were sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.