CBS affiliate WTKR-TV reports JinJing is Chinese and has black hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 90 pounds and stands at 4 feet, 11 inches tall. The woman who allegedly took the girl is described as Asian, about 40 years old with black hair and was last seen wearing a black dress.

According to the Amber Alert, the child was visiting the U.S. from China with a tour group. JinJing had her passport before checking in, and left the group. She met up with an unknown middle-aged Asian woman who helped her change clothing. The two then walked together to the arrivals section of the airport and went out of the view of security cameras.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), which runs the airport where the alleged abduction took place, says it is working closely with the FBI’s Office of Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and Virginia State Police.

They urge anyone with information to contact MWAA Police at 703-417-2400 or Virginia State Police at 800-822-4453

(© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.)