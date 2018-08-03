  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMMade in Hollywood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, mega millions

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Steve Almasy

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — There are 11 people in California who apparently love, love, love their jobs so much they don’t plan to stop working even after being in an office pool that won a $543 million jackpot.

Maybe they are bluffing.

Or bending the truth.

It’s hard to know. They made no public appearance to announce their huge Mega Millions win.

One of the 11, Robert Reyes, represented the group as the news was unveiled Friday through a news release.

Reyes didn’t disclose where the new multimillionaires work, except to say it is in the financial industry. Group members range in age from 21 to 60, and include a supervisor.

“We want to keep our jobs,” Reyes said through the statement issued by California Lottery officials. “We love that company. We love what we’ve built there. We have a good time and want to stay together.”

Officials didn’t say whether the group members chose the $543 million prize paid in 30 installments or opted for the cash payout of $320.5 million ($29.13 million each, before federal taxes).

Reyes said the group hadn’t played any tickets in the previous 22 drawings as the potential prize climbed from $40 million.

But $500 million-plus was awfully tempting.

“It was spur of the moment. ‘Hey, did you hear about the jackpot? We should play,’ ” Reyes said. He took the $22, went to Ernie’s Liquors in San Jose and bought some tickets with computer chosen numbers.

The group showed up at a lottery office in Hayward, California, the day after the July 24 drawing.

“The winners decline to speak with the media or to include a photo with this release. No further information about them will be released,” the California Lottery said.

It was unclear why the winners announcement was delayed 10 days.

The winning numbers in the multistate game were 1-2-4-19-29 and the Mega number was 20. The odds of winning are 1 in 302,575,350.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s