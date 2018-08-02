Shane Victorino watches his 2 RBI double in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on June 18, 2011 in Seattle. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

He was, literally, “The Flyin’ Hawaiian.” What Phillies’ fans will always remember is the iconic plunge Shane Victorino, No. 8, took on top of the celebratory dog pile on the Citizens Bank Park mound just after Brad Lidge struck out Eric Hinske to win the 2008 World Series.

Charlie Manuel On 2008 World Series Win: ‘I Remember Just Like It Was Yesterday’

Now, a decade later, the former Phils’ three-time Gold Glove-winning centerfielder will return to Citizens Bank Park on Friday to officially retire, during the Phils’ Alumni Weekend while the Phils host to Miami Marlins. Victorino will sign a symbolic one-day contract with the Phillies, who “The Flyin’ Hawaiian” played with for eight seasons compiling a .279 average, with 88 homers, 179 stolen bases and 998 hits.

Phillies To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of 2008 World Series Team During Alumni Weekend

Victorino, 37, was playing up until the 2016 season, in the Chicago Cubs minor league system.

As a Phillie, he made the National League All-Star team twice, in 2009 and 2011, and he won three of his career four Gold Gloves. He’s remembered most for the crucial hits in Game 2 of the National League divisional round when he smacked a grand slam against Milwaukee’s ace, CC Sabathia, and his two-run shot in the eighth inning that enabled the Phils to tie the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League championship series.

‘An Experience I’ll Never Forget’: Chase Utley Opens Up Prior To Final Series Against Phillies

On July 3, Victorino told Hawaii station KHON-TV that he was going to officially retire, proclaiming he would “go back to Philly and probably sign a one-day deal, hang it up and call it a career. It’s time to hang it up and call it a career,” he said. “I think I’ve been blessed with that opportunity as a baseball player growing up in Maui, getting that opportunity to represent my state, represent my people. It’s about that time, it’s time for me to say … it’s time for me to move on. It’s time for me to enjoy retirement.”

Phillies’ fans embraced Victorino and his go-for-broke playing style. A Rule 5 castoff of the Dodgers, Victorino was picked up by the Phillies in 2004 as one of the fixtures to a team that enjoyed its best stretch of success in franchise history, winning the Phillies their second World Series and sixth and seventh National League pennants.