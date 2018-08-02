Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old charged in a deadly stabbing near Rittenhouse Square is expected to be released from jail on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner reduced a first-degree murder charge against Michael White to third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.

White’s bail was set at $150,000.

CBS3 has learned White’s family and friends raised enough money to get him released.

White is accused of fatally stabbing Sean Schellenger last month.

Police say Schellenger was riding with two others in a Mercedes-Benz when a confrontation ensued with White. Investigators say White, who was delivering food on his bicycle, got into a argument with Schellenger over a traffic issue. A struggle took place and police say White stabbed Schellenger once in the back.

White has been at Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility in Holmesburg since turning himself into police.

Once released, he will be placed on house arrest.