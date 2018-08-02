Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A footwear company announces its latest innovation — flip-flops made from sugar!

The San Francisco-based company Allbirds just released the new line of eco-friendly flip-flops.

They say the soles are made using a patented material called “sweet foam”, which is derived from sugar cane.

The brand says it took them three years to perfect the “sweet foam recipe.”

According to Allbirds, their “new outsole material derived from the world’s first carbon-negative green EVA”, which means it is created from a more sustainable material that uses a lot less of harmful oil in its products.

Allbirds’ new flip-flops have gained attention from some pretty high profile investors.

They include none other than Leonardo DiCaprio!