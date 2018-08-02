BREAKING:Police: Suspect In Triple Shooting That Left Allentown Teen Dead Turns Self In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A footwear company announces its latest innovation — flip-flops made from sugar!

The San Francisco-based company Allbirds just released the new line of eco-friendly flip-flops.

They say the soles are made using a patented material called “sweet foam”, which is derived from sugar cane.

sugar soles allbirds shoes2 Shoe Company Unveils Flip Flops Soles Made From Sugar

Credit: CBS3.

The brand says it took them three years to perfect the “sweet foam recipe.”

According to Allbirds, their “new outsole material derived from the world’s first carbon-negative green EVA”, which means it is created from a more sustainable material that uses a lot less of harmful oil in its products.

Allbirds’ new flip-flops have gained attention from some pretty high profile investors.

They include none other than Leonardo DiCaprio!

 

