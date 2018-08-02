Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Want to ride like royalty?

New Law Requires Some States To Display ‘In God We Trust’ At Schools

You can own Prince Harry’s old car for only £71,900 — that’s about $93,728.

The Duke of Sussex’s former Audi RS6 Avant is currently for sale on Autotrader.com.

Papa John’s Founder: I Should Be Back As Chain’s Public Face

The car has 4,464 miles and is one of the fastest estate cars on the market, according to Auto Trader’s Editorial Director Erin Baker.

The sale of the car has sparked rumors that the Harry and his wife Meghan Markle may be in the market for a bigger “family friendly” car.