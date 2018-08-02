Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The suspect involved in a triple shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl in Allentown has turned himself in on Thursday night, CBS3 has learned.

Police responded to the 500 block of Harrison Street where three people had been shot Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.

Officials say 16-year-old Carolina Monsanto suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transferred to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police were searching for 36-year-old Antwan Washington who they believe was the trigger puller.

Washington turned himself in around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The two other victims, a 31-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, remain hospitalized.

Monsanto’s family is still processing the news.

“As a family member, we’re all hurt, you know. We’re all here just like in shock and just disbelief at this point,” said cousin Jessy Severino.

The youngest of two siblings, Carolina was a rising senior at Dieruff High School in Allentown. She ran track, played field hockey and aspired to be a nurse.

“She was a great kid. She was well raised, she had great parents. We loved her very much,” said family friend Aida Santos.

Carolina’s death is the sixth shooting homicide this year.