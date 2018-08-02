  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a shooting in the city’s Overbrook section.

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of North 65th Street, around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say two men fired shots at the front of a home, while a third man fired shots at the back of the home.

The suspects fled and were last seen west on the 6500 block of Diamond Street.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police.

