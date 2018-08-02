  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have released surveillance video of the suspect in a deadly shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on July 31 around 1 p.m.

The surveillance video shows a man getting out of a white Mercedes-Benz, near Belmar and Avondale Streets.

Police Release Surveillance Video In Southwest Philadelphia Deadly Shooting

Credit: Philadelphia Police

That’s when police say the man fired several shots at another man sitting outside a house. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the suspect got away in that white Mercedes.

Police is offering a reward leading to an arrest and conviction. If you recognize that gunman, call police.

