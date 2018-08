Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a disturbing discovery made at a Queen Village playground on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they received a 911 call shortly after noon that a black doll was hanging from a wire with a noose around its neck.

Police are currently on the scene.

It is not yet known who hung the doll from a noose.

