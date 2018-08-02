Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released surveillance video of the three suspects wanted in a deadly double shooting outside of a North Philadelphia recreation center.

One teen was killed and another one was injured in the shooting that happened on the 2900 block of North 12th Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a nearby camera captured one of the suspects picking up a gun from the crime scene and leaving with it.

“After the victim ran into the rec center and collapsed… we also found the gun in close proximity to the victim’s body, so we’re not sure if it was the victim’s gun or whose gun it was because cameras clearly recorded three males walk up to the gun after the shooting, pick it up and they fled south,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say they believe an argument over a basketball game may have led to the shooting.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s, with a medium complexion, mustache and goatee, wearing a white t-shirt, blue shorts and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s, with a medium complexion, goatee, wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored shorts and black sneakers with pink soles.

The third suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s, with a heavy build, dark complexion, wearing glasses, a blue t-shirt with a design on the front, and black shorts.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for the information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information about this crime, contact the Homicide Division at 215-686-3334.