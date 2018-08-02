Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fire crews responded to a call about a fire at 11:18 p.m on the 4700 block of Sheffield Avenue in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.

Officials say that it was held at one alarm.

One person was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

There is no word on the condition or the reason for the transport at this time.

The fire was placed under control at 11:38 p.m.

Crews remain on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.