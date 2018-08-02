Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

FLORIDA (CBS/CNN) – Schools in two states will now be required to display “In God We Trust” signs at every public school building.

The bills, approved both in Florida and in Tennessee, state the “In God We Trust” motto needs to be displayed in a prominent place. It would cover all schools in a district and in each building used by a district school board.

Florida Rep. Kimberly Daniels made reference to the Parkland shooting while introducing the bill.

“God isn’t Republican and he’s not a Democrat,” she said. “He’s not black and he’s not white. He is the light. And our schools need light in them like never before.”

“In God We Trust” is Florida’s state motto and the national motto.

