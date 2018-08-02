  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The subscription service MoviePass says it is hiking its monthly payment by 50-percent.

The monthly payment will rise from $10 to $15.

AMC Theatres’ $20 Monthly Subscription Plan Rivals MoviePass

MoviePass allows people to pay a monthly fee to see up to one movie per day in theaters.

Three million users take advantage of its service, but the company is struggling.

Last week the MoviePass app shut down when the company ran out of money.

Regal Theaters Offering $1 Tickets For Kids Movies This Summer

It was back up after a day, but the company announced it will no longer offer tickets for major releases.

The company that owns MoviePass has seen its stock drop below a dollar, and it’s in danger of getting booted off the NASDAQ exchange.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s